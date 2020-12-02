Florida school district says those struggling with online learning must sign a contract

Virtual learning is sticking around for another semester but there will be some changes.

In fact, one Central Florida school district says that those who are struggling with online learning will either have to return to class or promise to do better.

In Marion County, struggling students must sign a contract vowing that they understand the responsibilities of learning from home. Kevin Christian of Marion County Public Schools told FOX 35 that "they have to sign an academic contract that outlines what they must do in order to continue in the online world."

MORE NEWS: Doctors urge people to wear masks, social distance even after COVID-19 vaccine

Students are asked to pledge that "I understand that maintaining my current placement depends upon my performance. I must follow all school rules, policies, and procedures."

This includes attending classes, doing homework, and maintaining a 'C' or better.

Advertisement

"Sometimes that means making decisions that brings them back physically into the classroom or putting them into an online situation where they can better succeed versus one where they're required to be in front of a device for five or six hours a day," Christian explained.

MORE NEWS: Florida lawmaker files bill to strip state of power to mandate vaccines for residents

Marion County is also ensuring that options like virtual school remain an option for students who are struggling but cannot learn face-to-face. For example, he said that "they could attend class during the evening instead of going back to class from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. So, it affords them more options in terms of accomodating their situation at home."

FOX 35 has reached out to all the districts in Central Florida for the details on their second-semester plans. All of them said that they would continue to offer in-person, remote learning, and virtual school for their students. Most of them require students though to maintain at least a 'C' average to keep learning from home.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.