Orange County Public Schools asks those who test positive for COVID-19 report it to them by Monday

In Orange County, school starts back up on Monday.

The school district is urging all employees and students who tested positive for COVID-19 at some point over the two-week break, to report it to them before Monday.

Orange County Public Schools are concerned about a spike in cases.

"Our dread is that when we bring those 18,000 students -- additional students -- back, that we will see an enormous increase based on activity that took place during the winter break.

Districts across Central Florida are expecting to see an increase of students for in-person learning. Many who started the year with virtual learning have chosen to go back to campus.

