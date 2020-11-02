Seminole County parents must decide if they will send their child back to school

Parents in Seminole County are faced with a big decision this week as they need to choose how their child will learn next semester.

Parents should expect to receive a digital survey via email on Monday. It will ask parents how they feel about transitioning their students from online learning at home to going back to face-to-face instruction.

The Seminole County District said that once they know how many students plan to return to the classroom, they will need enough time to properly prepare and change schedules to accommodate social distancing next semester.

"We know we have many parents whose students are learning remotely, who are anxious to get their kids back to face-to-face. They see things are going very well at the schools. We're not having issues with the students and employees wearing masks. The schools are clean," Walt Griffin, the Superintendent of Seminole County Schools, said.

At the beginning of the fall semester, out of the district's 67,000 students, 56 percent opted for virtual learning, while 44 percent went back for a socially distanced classroom experience. But not long after the new format, there were hiccups with technology and frustrations for students, parents, and teachers.

The last time parents got to decide their student's learning preference, another 4,500 students returned to the classroom. Right now, more than 50 percent of Seminole County students are learning face-to-face. Come next semester, this could be even more.

All parents are required to respond to the survey in their email and have until November 9th to do so.

