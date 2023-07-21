WWE Smackdown comes to Orlando: How to watch

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the FIFA Women's World Cup which began on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. FOX 35 will be carrying the Women's World Cup, which may disrupt our regular programming.

WWE Smackdown comes to the Amway Center in Orlando. The program normally airs on FOX 35 at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings, but because of the Women's World Cup, WWE Smackdown can be seen on FS1. FOX 35 News at 10 p.m. can be viewed on FOX35 PLUS, WRBW. FOX 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m. can be seen on FOX 35 following the Women's World Cup coverage.

RELATED: 2023 Women’s World Cup: How to watch, time zone math, superstars and more questions answered

MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 01: Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images) Expand

What to know if attending in person

Friday Night SmackDown returns to Amway Center on July 21. See the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will be joined by undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and many more! Here a few things to know before you go:

Amway Center doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the event getting underway at 7:45 p.m.

Pay with debit or credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay

Leave bags at home or in the car. Only small clutches are permitted, and they must be no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches by 1 inch

For a full list of items and additional information about Amway Center security policies, visit AmwayCenter.com/arena-info. For information on tickets, visit TicketMaster.com.