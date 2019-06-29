Spanning decades, Tar Heels program a major pipeline for World Cup
US women's soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions
The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
World Cup champions return to Orlando to play with Pride
Women’s World Cup Champions Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are now back in Orlando, training with their club team.
World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York
Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Women's World Cup Victory Parade
Senator introduces bill to withhold 2026 World Cup funds until USWNT paid equally
A senator is proposing legislation that would withhold funds for the 2026 World Cup until the U.S. women's soccer team is paid equally to the men.
USA vs Netherlands: Women's World Cup final garners larger audience than 2018 men's World Cup final
The 2019 Women's World Cup final, which featured the U.S. defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, brought in more viewers than the 2018 men's World Cup final.
NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners
New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the United States women’s national soccer team’s victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win
President Trump unequivocally congratulated the United States women's soccer team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.
Defense, pair of goals lift USWNT to 4th World Cup title
LYON, FRANCE -- From the beginning the Women's World Cup was considered the USA's to lose.
US takes aim at fourth Women's World Cup title in final match against Netherlands
The U.S. Women’s National Team will seek the ultimate glory Sunday during the final match of the Women’s World Cup when it squares off against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon for its fourth tournament title.
Alex Morgan says 'tea' celebration criticism amounts to double standard: 'I'm a little taken aback'
U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan said Friday she was taken aback by the amount of criticism she received from her goal celebration against England, claiming it shows there is proof of a double standard.
Orlando Pride to Host 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final Watch Party at Lake Eola
On Sunday morning, Orlando Pride, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, City of Orlando and Orange County will host a watch party for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final.
2019 FIFA Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App
The United States is going for back-to-back titles in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'
Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women’s National Team, has a message for those calling her anti-American: “I think that I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American.”
U.S. Soccer's Alex Morgan sips the tea after scoring goal against England on her birthday
After putting her team in the lead only a half-hour into the game, Alex Morgan marked her sixth goal of the tournament pantomiming a sip of tea, leaving social media speechless.
‘America has got that ruthless streak': US faces off against England in Women's World Cup semifinals
The United States Women’s National Team continues its march toward a fourth World Cup title when the team faces England in the 2019 Women’s World Cup semifinals.
USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record
The U.S. Women's National Team's match-up against France broke viewership records by garnering 6.3 million on FOX and FOX streaming services as well as 8.2 million on TV alone.
USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team
The U.S. Women’s National Team is crushing the 2019 Women’s World Cup as they head to the semi-final round against England undefeated, and their jersey has become the most-sold soccer jersey – men’s or women’s – in a single season on Nike.com.
Megan Rapinoe accepts AOC's Capitol Hill invitation
The soccer star said she's not going to the White House, but it appears she's still headed to Washington.