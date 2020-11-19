Warriors' Klay Thompson expected to miss season with Achilles tear

article

Golden State guard Klay Thompson is expected to miss the coming season with a leg injury, the Warriors said Thursday.

An MRI confirmed that Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon, the team tweeted.

"He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season," the Warriors said.

Thompson was working out in Southern California on Wednesday when he suffered the tear. The MRI was performed today in Los Angeles.

The team had initially revealed Thompson got hurt yesterday, but did not provide details about the severity or suggest a timeline for his return.

Training camp is scheduled to begin December 1 and the season starts December 22.

Thompson's injury happened the same day that the team drafted Memphis center James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the NBA draft.