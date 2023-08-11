UCF football's best-ever freshman class features local standouts ready to shine in Big 12

UCF football’s freshman class is impressive. In fact, it’s their best ever, in terms of nationally ranked players.

Former Osceola stars John Walker and Derrick LeBlanc were four-star recruits coming out of high school. Lake Brantley product Andrew Harris also had a four-star rating.

"Why not UCF? UCF had everything for me. I stay like 40 minutes away from UCF. So all my family can come to my games and see all my games. We really have a great coaching staff," Walker told FOX 35 News at freshman media day at UCF.

UCF defensive lineman John Walker

Now these hometown kids get the chance to be part of something special: UCF’s first season in the Big 12 Conference.

They’ll be competing for playing time right away, but that doesn’t mean fall camp’s been easy.

"It’s been going great honestly. Learning a lot of new things about football and learning a lot more about football than I ever would in high school," freshman linebacker Harris said.

UCF freshman linebacker Andrew Harris

"The stuff you used to get away with in high school, in college you can’t get away with it because everybody’s good and the competition … the transition was good. At the end of the day it’s football," said Leblanc, a defensive lineman.

UCF freshman defensive lineman Derrick Leblanc

With this talented freshman class, the future is bright at UCF.

Local players Braeden Marshall from Lake Mary High School and Apopka product Kaven Call were highly recruited in high school, both earning three-star ratings.

UCF kicks off the 2023 football season against Kent State on August 31 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.