UCF Football kicks off practice for inaugural season in Big 12

Day one of fall football camp at UCF is in the books.

"Everybody was excited today. Everybody was happy to get back on the grass together and get to play football again. It’s a big year in the Big 12. Everybody’s just excited," running back RJ Harvey said.

UCF’s first Big 12 game isn’t until late September when they travel to Kansas State. So right now, Head Coach Gus Malzahn says the team’s main focus is on itself.

"We talk about this Big 12 a lot, okay. That’s great. Now it’s just time to play football," Malzahn said. "I want our guys to be able to try and improve and meet the standard."

UCF has a new offensive coordinator. Darin Hinshaw, who is now in charge of the offense, is gaming over play-calling duties for Malzahn this season. A lot of this year’s success hangs in the offense and also the play of quarterback, John Rhys Plumlee. It’ll be his second year starting under center for the Knights.

"He’s like night and day compared to where he was at this time last year. That’s to be expected. But his leadership has really taken it to the next level," Malzahn said.

Teams in the Big 12 are known for lighting up the scoreboard.UCF’s defense has its work cut out for itself. But they’re embracing this new challenge and are ready to have fun this year.

"We just know this is going to be a fun year. We’re traveling a lot. Something I ain’t used to. So it’s going to be fun," linebacker Jason Johnson said.

Players won’t be in full pads until Sunday when UCF holds its first scrimmage.