Watch live:

SpaceX is set to launch 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Friday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is earing up to lift off at 8:32 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with backup opportunities available until 11:30 p.m.

FOX 35 News will stream it live in the above video player when it begins

If needed, opportunities are available on Saturday, May 18, starting at 8:06 p.m.

This mission represents the 21st flight for the first stage booster, which has previously launched missions such as GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 13 Starlink missions.

Post-launch, the first stage will aim to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.