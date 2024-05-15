Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Florida Publix

article

A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Quick Pick ticket for Tuesday's drawing was purchased at the grocery store located at 30841 Miranda Blvd. in San Antonio, which is located about 30 miles north of Tampa. The winning numbers were 13-19-43-62-64.

The jackpot, which stood at an estimated $363 million, will roll over into Friday's drawing and swell to about $393 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.