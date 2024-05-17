Buddy Taylor Middle, Wadsworth Elementary schools impacted by 'suspicious call' again, deputies say

Buddy Taylor Middle School and Wadsworth Elementary were in a lockdown and secure hold Friday for the second time this week, according to Flagler Schools. The schools have since been given the all-clear.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was "managing a suspicious call," the school district said.

"Deputies and the school security team responded to the incident and performed a sweep," Flagler Schools said in a statement. "All outdoor activities were moved inside. We were given the all clear at 11:42 AM and returned to our normal school activities. You may want to talk with your children tonight about what they experienced."

The school district released the following statement Friday:

"In light of the recent swatting calls that have unfortunately disrupted our schools and prompted the activation of our standard response protocol, we want to assure our Flagler Schools community that we are dedicated to maintaining safe and secure schools. We understand that this past week has been challenging for all of us.

"Please know that your safety and security remain our top priority. In close collaboration with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, we are diligently adhering to our District Safety and Security Plan to ensure the protection of our students and staff members. For the rest of the school year, we will continue our normal operations with increased law enforcement presence on all campuses. This additional support is part of our proactive efforts to ensure safety for all."

This marks the second time this week that these two schools have been impacted by suspicious phone calls.

On Tuesday, both schools went into a lockdown after a "swatting" incident from an anonymous male caller, deputies said. Deputies said earlier this week that the calls were made to the sheriff's office's non-emergency line and the other to Buddy Taylor Middle School. Units responded to both schools and gave the all-clear.

"In most instances, the caller is a current or former student," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. The caller's identity in this week's incident has not been revealed. It remains unclear if the same person is making "swatting" calls again.

