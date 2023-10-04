UCF takes on Kansas, forcing AD's family to pick side

article

UCF football is on the road this week taking on Big 12 opponent Kansas.

Terry Mohajir, UCF athletic director, has deep ties to the University of Kansas. He was born and raised in the area, coached football in the 1990s at the school, has a degree from the university, his wife is an alum along with many family members and his daughter, Molly, is currently a student at KU.

Despite the number of connections, Mohajir said it’s easy to put all that aside and root for UCF.

"The allegiance is to UCF," Mohajir said. "As a matter of fact, this is a game you want to win more than ever."

His daughter, Molly, is on KU’s dance team, meaning she’ll be on the field cheering on the Jayhawks Saturday afternoon. Mohajir said the game is a sort of homecoming for him and his family.

"I’ve got an awesome family," Mohajir said. "It’s going to be tough on them because they have allegiance to their uncle and their brother. My brothers know how wins and losses affect the family."

Mohajir said he expects a lot of family at the game.

"I don’t think they’d ever cheer against me, so we’ll see," Mohajir said.

Mohajir has been UCF athletic director since 2021. In that time, the school hired Gus Malzahn to lead the football program and left the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12.

The Knights’ first two conference games this season both ended in losses.

Saturday’s game is the team’s first of the year on FOX, reaching a national audience on network television. Mohajir said the opportunity comes with joining the Big 12 and is one the school needs to cash in on.

"You could have a great destination place to go to and a cool campus and a cool area, but if you want to be nationally relevant you’ve got to win," Mohajir said.

UCF vs. Kansas airs at 4 p.m. Saturday on FOX 35.






