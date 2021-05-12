Tom Brady opens up about retirement, life after football: 'I’m a little fearful of it ending'

Tom Brady just wrapped up his 19th NFL season. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, won his seventh Super Bowl, and again solidified himself as the greatest quarterback in league history.

Brady, who will be 44 years old when the 2021 season starts, made a recent appearance on a podcast and talked about what life will be like when he finally decides to retire from football.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I have a lot to give," Brady said on Hodinkee Radio , which is a wristwatch outlet that he is invested in. "I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done, although I’m a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do that I really think I can help a lot of people."

The last time Brady discussed the topic of retirement was back in 2017. He spoke to ESPN and told the network that he wanted to play until his "mid-40s." At the time, Brady said that he wouldn’t rule out playing until the age of 50.

TOM BRADY GIVES PASSIONATE SPEECH DURING NFLPA CALL, TELLS PLAYERS TO STAND UNITED: REPORT

Last season, Brady threw for 4,633 passing yards with 40 touchdowns to lead the Buccaneers to an 11-5 regular-season record. Tampa Bay dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 victory en route to a Super Bowl title.

Brady continues to play at a high level and it doesn’t look like he is slowing down anytime soon.

"I wasn’t born a prodigy, like a two-year-old the world bestowed greatness on," Brady added. "I had a process I went through. I had a lot of normal moments in my life to kind of create a baseline against… I have a lot of things that are relatable to a lot of people, just based on my experience in my life. So I feel like I’m pretty grounded in that sense."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brady continued: "I think I’m just hanging on to those last moments where I still feel like I have the competitive desire to train hard and put my team in a position to succeed. I took on a big challenge going to Tampa, I don’t think the final story has been written yet."

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOX News

Advertisement

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova