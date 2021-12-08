Survey: Orlando displays right 'Stuff' in most obnoxious NBA mascot ranking

article

When it comes to "most obnoxious" NBA team mascots, one survey shows Orlando has the right "Stuff."

"Stuff the Magic Dragon" of the Orlando Magic ranked fourth according to research conducted by the sports betting site PlayAZ.com.

"With his lime green fur, yellow blowers protruding from his nose and springy antennae, there's no doubt that ‘Stuff’ is a little over the top for some people," surveyors said.

"Stuff" was bested by "Lucky the Leprechaun" of the Boston Celtics (No. 1), "Mavs Man" of the Dallas Mavericks (No. 2), and "G-wiz" of the Washington Wizards (No. 3). Trailing the pack was "Go the Gorilla" of the Phoenix Suns (No. 5).

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Orlando Magic mascot Stuff the Magic Dragon interacts with spectators during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Amway Center on November 19, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agre Expand

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 14: Orlando Magic mascot Stuff the Magic Dragon interacts with a police officer during the game against the LA Clippers at Amway Center on December 14, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agr Expand

According to basketball fans, the mascot at the top of the mountain is the Denver Nuggets’ "Rocky the Mountain Lion." Fans gave Rocky a nearly 4-star rating out of 5. Coming in at a very close second place is one of the oldest NBA mascots, "Benny the Bull" of the Chicago Bulls with a 3.86 rating.

According to basketball fans, the worst mascot in the NBA is the "Mavs Man" of the Dallas Mavericks. Fans gave the "Mavs Man" a paltry 1.69 star rating out of 5.

"Stuff" placed 20th out of 27 mascots, with fans giving the Magic's mascot a 2.65 rating.

"Stuff" had a much better showing in a similar survey conducted by BetMGM, placing 5th in best NBA team mascot.

"'Stuff the Magic Dragon' should be at the ‘worst’ end of this list, but what could the Magic do with a name like theirs?" BetMGM surveyors wrote. "Not much, so they did the only thing they could do."

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 25: Orlando Magic mascot Stuff the Magic Dragon kisses a spectator during the game against the Washington Wizards at Amway Center on November 25, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees th Expand

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: Stuff the Magic Dragon cheers during the Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors game at Amway Center on April 19, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

"Stuff" is still a fan favorite in Orlando and even the team members have special place in their hearts for the green beast. However, as FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff has reported, Magic center Robin Lopez has had a beef with "Stuff" and a few other mascots in the league.

PlayAZ.com surveyed more than 1,500 NBA fans across the country to ask them to rate every official NBA mascot on a scale of 1-5. Ratings were then averaged for each mascot. Among respondents, 50% were male and 50% were female with an average age of 30.

The Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks do not have official mascots, so they were not included in this list.

See the full list at PlayAZ.com.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.