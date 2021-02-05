Party has started in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Tampa’s famed pirate ship, the José Gaspar, sits in the middle of Channelside just beyond the National Football League’s temporary headquarters with a big Super Bowl 55 ornament sitting on the deck.

Nearby, revelers on boats and on land are getting the party started in Downtown Tampa.

"We are lifelong Bucs fans, took the day off to see all the activity out here just wanted to feel all the vibes," Jamil Crews tells FOX 35 News.

Crews says he was born and raised in Tampa -- a Bucs fan since birth. His mom says she’s been a Buc’s fan longer than that. They couldn’t be more excited that their hometown team is the first-ever in NFL history to host and play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

"Very proud! Very proud! Glad to be a Tampanian and glad to be seeing my Bucs play at home," Patricia Johnson said.

Crews is wearing his "old school shirt" to the Super Bowl experience like a badge of honor.

"Just wanted to let everybody know we’re definitely long-time fans, so I think it was only right to pull out the classic logo," Crews said.

FOX 35 News also found a few Kansas City Chiefs fans taking it all in too. It’s perfectly clear it’s Buc’s territory, but Chief’s fans say they feel pretty welcome.

"Oh, yea! There's a lot of Chiefs fans here too...it goes both ways. I’ll probably be sitting next to a cardboard cut-out," Steve Colb explains.

The majority of the big boats are flying Bucs’ flags and the majority of the fans enjoying the daytime cocktail party are cheering for the hometown boys.

"We’re rooting for the Bucs! Definitely going to bring home a win, right here in Tampa!" Crews said.

