Orlando Pride claims rights to Chloe Logarzo through re-entry wire

Orlando Pride has claimed the rights to midfielder Chloe Logarzo through the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Re-Entry Wire. Logarzo is a member of the Australia Women’s National Team and played for the Washington Spirit during the 2019 NWSL season.

Logarzo, 24, joined the Spirit on loan from Westfield W-League side Sydney FC and would go on to make 15 appearances with one goal. The midfielder also participated in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, featuring in all four of the Matildas’ matches. On June 13, Logarzo scored an equalizing goal in group play against Brazil, helping rally her country to a 3-2 victory. She would go on to be named Player of the Match after her performance.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Logarzo has made 37 appearances with the Matildas, with her international debut coming in 2013 at age 18.

Logarzo is currently playing with Sydney FC for the 2019-20 W-League season.