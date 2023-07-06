Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero earns spot on 2023 USA Men's National Team

The Orlando Magic's very own Paolo Banchero has been named to the 2023 USA Men's National Team to compete in the FIBA Men's World Cup, the team announced Wednesday.

The tournament takes place August 25 to September 10 in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

USA Men's National Team roster

Banchero, the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year, joins the following players on the team:

Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Josh Hart (Knicks)

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the team alongside assistant coaches Mark Few (Gonzaga University), Tyronn Lue (L.A. Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

2023 FIBA World Cup: Group C schedule

Banchero is part of Group C, which plays the following schedule:

August 26: USA vs. New Zealand (8:40 a.m. ET)

August 28: USA vs. Greece (8:40 a.m. ET)

August 30: USA vs. Jordan (4:40 a.m. ET)

All games will be available to watch on various ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 and ESPN+.

USA Basketball Showcase

The team will train August 3-6 in Las Vegas. There's also a series of exhibition games as part of the USA Basketball Showcase:

August 7: USA vs. Puerto Rico in Las Vegas

August 12: USA vs. Slovenia in Spain

August 13: USA vs. Malaga in Spain

August 18: USA vs. Greece in Abu Dhabi

August 20: USA vs. Germany in Abu Dhabi

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.