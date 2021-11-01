Expand / Collapse search

Orlando City Soccer Club misses chance to clinch playoff spot

Orlando City Soccer Club
Associated Press
Orlando City forward Nani (17) and Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston (12) try to get possession of the ball during the MLS soccer match between the Orlando City SC and Nashville SC on October 31st, 2021 at Explorer Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Phot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hany Mukhtar tied it for Nashville early in the second half in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday, with the Florida team missing a chance to clinch a playoffspot.

Daryl Dike scored in the 18th minute for Orlando (12-9-12). Nashville (12-4-17) is second in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando had a goal taken off the board after a video review in the closing seconds of stoppage time.

Nashville’s Alistair Johnson fouled Alexandro Pato outside the box. Pato hit the cross bar on the direct free kick. In the ensuing scramble a player from each team ended up in the net before the ball was tapped in. The review showed there was a foul in the scramble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.