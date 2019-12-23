Orlando City SC acquires Argentine center back Rodrigo Schlegel

article

Orlando City SC has signed defender Rodrigo Schlegel from Racing Club of Argentina’s Primera División, the nation’s top flight, the Club announced Monday.

Schlegel will join the Lions via a one-year free loan with an option for a permanent transfer after the 2020 season.

“We are very happy to add Rodrigo to our roster for 2020. He helps bring some depth to our back line as well as some added experience after coming through one of Argentina’s top clubs,” said Orlando City EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi. “As a Club we are very excited to see what he will accomplish this season.”

Schlegel joins the Lions after spending the entirety of his young professional career with Racing Club. The 22-year-old defender transitioned from the U-20 side to Racing Club II in 2017 before joining the first team in July 2018. This year, Schlegel helped guide Racing to the Primera División title and, just recently, won the first ever Trofeo de Campeones de la Superliga Argentina - the meeting between the Primera División and Copa de la Superliga champions.

Since 2017, Schlegel has recorded six appearances for the Argentine side, with five coming in Superliga play throughout the two seasons and a full 90 against Corinthians in Copa Sudamericana.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC acquires center back Rodrigo Schlegel via a free loan with option for a permanent transfer after 2020.

Name: Rodrigo Schlegel

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Born: April 3, 1997

Hometown: Remedios de Escalada, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

