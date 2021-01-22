NBA announces schedule changes for Orlando Magic

article

The NBA has announced game time changes for the following Orlando Magic contests:

Sunday, January 24 vs. Charlotte – now begins at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 29 vs. LA Clippers – now begins at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 31 @ Toronto (Amalie Arena/Tampa, FL) – now begins at 7 p.m. ET

Tickets for the 2020-21 regular season will be made available to the general public on a game-by-game basis. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

All Orlando Magic games are locally televised exclusively on FOX Sports Florida and also simulcast on the Orlando Magic Radio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game).