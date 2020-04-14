Magic’s Isaac partners with non-profit Project Life to feed youth

The Orlando Magic's Jonathan Isaac has joined Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill and J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church in partnering with the non-profit Project Life to provide breakfast and lunch to youth who would normally be fed at school.

The program has already given away 4,000 meals. On Fridays from 12 to 3 p.m., boxes are given to families with ingredients to feed a family of four for a week.

Organizers say that all representatives are screened for wellness each day to ensure they have no coronavirus symptoms and program directors follow Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The distribution center, located at 2550 West Colonial Drive, is open for hot breakfast and lunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue to serve the community of Orlando as the needs remains.

For more information, visit ProjectLifeNow.org, email info@projectlifenow.org, or call 321-541-0505.