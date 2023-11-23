Messi's move to Miami sparks surge in baby names for 2023

Lionel Messi has already made a huge impact on Inter Miami in a few months (remember that free-kick game-winner?), but his impact is making waves off the pitch, too.

A new report from BabyCenter revealed the hottest baby name trends this year, including a few expected inspirations, like Taylor Swift, Barbie, Succession and Wednesday. BabyCenter analyzed the top rising and falling names from data submitted by parents through Oct. 15, according to the report.

In the sports world, while the release of docu-series Beckham might have inspired the surge in David and Victoria baby names, Lionel is gaining traction, too. Not only did the Argentine soccer star inspire the Messi Meets America documentary, but also hundreds of baby names.

The name Lionel moved up 283 spots to No. 456, according to BabyCenter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after a play in the first half during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Inter Miami is currently putting together is preseason schedule for next year, which will likely include about four to six games early next year, according to FOX Sports.