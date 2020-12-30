Historic start: Orlando Magic kicks off season at 4-0 for 1st time

article

The Orlando Magic are off to a historic start this season.

For the first time in franchise history, they have started the season 4-0, becoming just one of two undefeated teams in the NBA this year. The other team is the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic played Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, putting up a strong performance all four quarters. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high of 28 points, becoming the Magic's all-time leader in field goals made.

