FOX Sports to air classic sports events: When you should tune in

As you're sitting at home practicing social distancing, FOX 35 wants to keep the sports fans entertained by letting you relive some classic sports moments in history.

FOX Sports will begin airing classic sports events on Saturdays and Sunday.

Here's the schedule for you to put in your cellphone calendar:

Saturday, March 21, 2020 - Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman: 3:00pm – 6:00pm ET

This classic fight, which originally aired only on Pay-Per-View, features the legendary Manny Pacquiao’s quest to become the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history.

Sunday, March 22, 2020 - NASCAR Cup Series Racing: 3:00pm – 6:00pm ET

Tune in to FOX for a re-air of the 1986 NASCAR Winston Cup Series race from Richmond Raceway. This classic race is highlighted by an epic battle between two of the sports’ biggest legends, Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.