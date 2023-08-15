Florida Gators to wear black uniforms for the first time in school history for a special cause

The Florida Gators will trade in their signature orange and blue threads this season – but only for one game.

To honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders, the Gators will wear black uniforms when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on November 4, according to a press release from the university.

The game, dubbed the "Saluting Those Who Serve" game, marks the first time in school history that Florida will wear alternate black uniforms.

The Florida Gators will wear alternate black uniforms for the first time in school history against Arkansas on November 4. (Photo: Florida Gators Athletics)

"I know Gator Nation is excited about the team wearing black uniforms, but I don't want us to lose sight of the intent relative to creating awareness and showing gratitude and appreciation for all branches of our military and first responders," said head coach Billy Napier. "We're doing something that's going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we're hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day."

Instead of names on the back of the jerseys, one of five words – Commitment, Courage, Excellence, Honor or Integrity – will be displayed to recognize the principles embodied by those who serve, according to the athletics' department.

Florida released a sneak peek of the uniforms on Tuesday. Jersey numbers will be white and outlined in blue and orange. A blue "Gators" script will also be on the front of the jersey. The pants feature white, blue and orange stripes alongside the Gators logo with a similar design on the black helmets.

In addition to the special uniforms, the Gators will invite a member of each branch of the U.S. military to address the team at practice.

"I think there's a lot we can learn from these special people," Napier said. "Last year we were able to invite members of the military to talk to the team and it was pretty awesome to hear from them. I know it impacted our players and staff in a positive way.

"It's really important to me in terms of creating a level of respect and gratitude for some of these things that we take for granted at times.''

Tickets for Florida-Arkansas are on sale now, with proceeds for up to 2,000 tickets going toward military heroes. Fans can also purchase their own black jerseys here.

The Florida Gators kick off the 2023 season on August 31 at Utah. Click here for the full schedule.