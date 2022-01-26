Cold weather may cause challenging track conditions for Rolex 24

When drivers hit the track at Daytona International Speedway for Saturday's Rolex 24, temperatures will be colder than normal.

Kyle Kirkwood says these conditions could be problematic for some drivers whose tires need to heat up to get traction.

"You’ll find out a lot of the cars on the first opening laps when they’re on new tires, they’re just all over the place. Trying to create some heat because the tires are just rocks," Kirkwood said.

"It adds a degree of difficulty for these teams and engineers to get the drivers to bring the tire temperatures up as they begin their stints," International Supermodified Association (ISMA) official Geoff Carter added.

Officials don't expect the track to become undriveable. But if conditions are not favorable, they can always put the race on hold.

For now, they're eager to see drivers conquer this cold weather situation.

But pit crews will need to bundle up.

"The cold weather will actually make things a bit worse because when you’re out in the elements it’s harder on your body," Carter said. "The cold weather will make it more challenging for the crews that have to service these cars.

Fans may not like these colder temperatures.

FOX 35 News spoke with a couple who says they're excited to be able to enjoy this race in person this weekend.

