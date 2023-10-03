This content was created in partnership with our sponsor, Publix. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

When it comes to extreme weather, things happen quickly. Sometimes you need to prepare to hunker down in safety for days, even weeks. But every so often, there’s only time to grab a bag and go.

We’ve partnered with Publix to provide Floridian families with a handy guide to building and maintaining a go-bag – a well-stocked backpack or duffel bag meant to take much of the worry out of a swift evacuation. Read on for more about what a go-bag is, what it should include, where it should be stored, how many you should have and why you need to give it a once-over every three months or so.

What is a go-bag?

Sometimes called a "bug-out bag," go-bags are meant to make sure the only thing you need to worry about in the event of an emergency or evacuation is rounding up the kids and pets. Rather than scrambling for a phone cable, some granola bars, a flashlight and a first aid kit, a well-stocked go-bag makes it easier to get right out the door with all the essentials you’ll need.

But before you start imagining a massive backpack for someone hiking a long and lonely trail, keep in mind that a good go-bag is going to be well-stocked but also easy to carry. Think Triscuits, not tents.

Go-bags: Why you should have one (or two, or four…)

Human beings are a diverse lot: Some of us are great in a crisis, others, not so much. But even the people who tend to thrive in tough situations can’t assume they’ll remember to check every box. Preparation, as with so many things, works wonders.

Go-bags are worth building because they free up the mind to focus on the crisis itself, rather than the necessities you might need in a few hours. In the event of a hurricane, tornado, fire, flood or other extreme situation that threatens the safety or security of your home, no one should be asking themselves, "Now, where did I put my birth certificate?"

Think of building a go-bag as a way to give your future self the gift of confidence and clarity. When confronted with a crisis, that future self will be able to dismiss a host of important but time-consuming tasks that might otherwise seem pressing and focus only on getting to safety with family, friends and pets in tow.

How to build a go-bag: Ask what your future self will need

Keep scrolling down this page and you’ll find our list of suggested items for starting your go-bag. But first, let’s take a minute to think about how you might supplement this list. Yes, every go-bag should have a first-aid kit, a flashlight, a way to charge your phone, a pair of clean and dry socks… the list goes on. But our needs are as different as our lives, and what one person deems an absolute necessity may be something another could take or leave.

Build on our list by asking yourself these questions:

What will I need to take care of my health? Think beyond prescriptions here. Are you prone to digestive upset or yeast infections? Consider packing a probiotic. Does stress bring on headaches? Include whatever medicine will best help manage that. Are you dependent on caffeine? Tuck away some instant coffee or a few tea bags. Need to check your blood pressure, blood sugar, or something else? It might be worth investing in a spare testing kit. Epipens, inhalers, eyedrops, hearing aid batteries… you get the idea.

What will make me (and my family) feel better? Space is at a premium in go-bags, but make room for a couple of things intended only to comfort or amuse: A book of crossword puzzles, a Rubix cube, a couple of packets of hot cocoa mix, a bag of gummy bears, a soft blanket, a favorite book, a small photo album… if it will bring you some peace, joy or amusement in a potentially upsetting time, it’s worth making room.

What weather could I be facing? Ideally, you’ll be updating your go-bag every few months, but even if you’re swapping everything out seasonally, there’s always a chance you’ll be colder or hotter than anticipated. A handheld fan or a pair of pocket-warmers could make all the difference in your comfort – and won’t take up much space.

What will I need to move forward? If the worst should happen and you’re unable to return to your home (or you return to a home that has suffered serious damage), what information and tools will help you get back on your feet? Make copies of papers that could be useful – deeds/leases, IDs, birth certificates, insurance information, pet microchip data, emergency contact information, etc. Emergency cash is a good idea as well. But you’ll best know the things that are likely to help if you find yourself looking for a new place to live, either temporarily or permanently.

What to put in a go-bag

For our purposes, we’re assuming one bag for every two people in your household. (More on that below.) We’ve broken things down into a few basic categories. The most important rule is this: Don’t include anything you know you won’t need, and don’t hesitate to include items not on our list you know you will need. A go-bag needs to fit your life, not our list.

Basics

Flashlight

Radio (hand-crank or battery-powered)

Portable power banks (for cell phones) and cables in freezer bag

Multipurpose tool (like a Swiss Army Knife)

First-aid kit, latex gloves and alcohol wipes

Hand sanitizer

Disposable rain ponchos (1x per person) and emergency blanket

Safety pins

Local map

Whistle

N95 or KN95 masks (x4)

Spare batteries for flashlight and radio

Pro-tip: Check a camping supplies store or online retailer for flashlights with other functions. Some may also include a fan, Bluetooth speaker, radio, phone charger, solar panel, or other useful extras. Save room in your bag by combining these essential items in one.

Clothing

Pants (1x per person)

T-shirt (1x per person

Socks (2x per person)

Underwear (2x per person)

Bra (1 per person who needs one)

Layers as needed

Pro tip: Rather than attempting to pack bulky sweatshirts or jackets, keep an eye out for sales at outdoor outfitters. Look for lightweight, sun-blocking layers that are either already very thin or are easily compressed into a small bag (often included).

Hygiene and personal care

Cleansing wipes/moist towelettes

Bar of soap (unscented)

Travel-size toiletries in freezer bag

Spare toothbrushes and toothpaste

Pain reliever

Medications and medical products (3-day supply)

Small bottles of sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and bug repellent in freezer bag

Menstrual products (3-day supply)

Contact lenses and solution

Sunglasses

Pro tip: This one’s for folks with glasses and/or contacts. When you get a new pair of glasses or a new prescription, consider placing the old one in your go-bag.

Assorted

Cash

Copies of essential papers (birth certificates, insurance documents, deeds/leases, passports, emergency contact info, etc.) in freezer bag

Extra set of keys to residence and car

Coloring books and crayons, book of crossword puzzles, etc.

Playing cards

Pets

Canned or dry food for three days (dry food in sealed freezer bag, use marker to write down how many cups are in the bag)

Manual can opener (for canned food as needed)

Collapsible bowls for food and water

Treats (in sealed bag)

Medications (for three days)

Medication delivery (pill pockets, peanut butter, etc.)

Leash and harness

Poop bags

Baby supplies

Pro tip: Think of your diaper bag as a go-bag of sorts and you’ll be in good shape. Still, on the off chance that you’re unable to grab it, put a few essentials in another go-bag as well.

Diapers

Formula

Bottle

Baby food

Skincare (rash ointment, baby oil, etc.)

Food

Nuts or trail mix

Granola or energy bars

Compact comfort food (avoid chocolate or anything that will melt)

Dried fruit or jerky

A sleeve of crackers and a can of tuna fish or a small jar of peanut butter

Do not include: apples, bananas, oranges, bread… anything that can go bad.

Pro tip: Put all food items in a sealed freezer bag. This will help minimize any scent and capture any crumbs that might escape.

Beverages

2x sealed bottles of water with sturdy lids (so they can be reused)

Instant coffee and/or tea bags

Packets of hot cocoa mix

Powdered/tablets of health supplements (Airborne, Emergen-C, protein powder, fiber supplements)

Go-bag 101: Keep it updated!

The trouble with an out-of-sight, in-case-of-emergencies tool like a go-bag is that it’s all too easy to set it and forget it. But even if you’re not planning to change the list of items you want in your go-bag, your life itself will change, and those inevitable changes will render some of your preparations useless.

So we recommend that you update your go-bag every three months. We’ve all got chores we only do a few times a year: Link this one mentally in your mind with changing that filter or cleaning your dishwasher, and once you’ve finished that chore, run down this checklist and give your go-bag a quick freshen-up.

Basics

Check batteries in flashlight and radio

Charge power banks for cell phones

Have you updated your phone? Make sure the cables included are still correct

Have you used the first aid kit, ponchos, or other supplies? If so, replenish it

Have you moved? If so, replace your map

Clothing

Has anyone changed sizes in clothing? If so, replace with clothes that fit

Check for moth damage/leaks/smells and clean or replace as needed

If you’ve moved, make sure you’re prepared for the weather in your area

Hygiene and personal care

Have you used any supplies? If so, replace or replenish

Check expiration dates on supplies

Remove outdated prescriptions, add new/updated medications (including changes to dosage!)

Assorted

Make sure all copies of essential papers (birth certificates, insurance documents, deeds/leases, passports, emergency contact info, etc.) are the most recent versions

If you’ve moved or switched vehicles, replace keys

Pets

Make sure the food and treats you’ve packed are what your pet is currently eating (prescription diets, etc.)

Check expiration dates

Update/add medications as needed

If you’ve used any supplies, replace or replenish

Baby supplies

Is your kid out of diapers? Remove them. Have you had a baby since your last go-bag check, or are you about to have one? Add baby supplies.

Check expiration dates

Food

Check expiration dates

Replace or replenish as needed

Beverages