This content was created in partnership with our sponsor, Publix. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

The only thing predictable about emergencies is that sooner or later, you’ll have one. Luckily, there are ways to prepare for hurricanes. We’ve partnered with Publix to create this storm prep grocery list – a tool useful for making sure hurricane food shopping is as painless an experience as possible, for your mind, your schedule and your wallet.

We’ve broken this hurricane grocery list into several sections. Below you’ll find our suggestions for non-perishable foods, produce (yes, produce!), emergency supplies, pantry staples and more. And we’ve also included a list of some potentially tempting items you may want to skip.

Take our suggestions, make them your own, and you’ll be ready to hunker down for a few days or get out of town in a hurry. Either way, you’ll have snacks, batteries and (hopefully) some peace of mind to spare.

Hurricane grocery list: How much to buy

FEMA recommends that your emergency food supplies should be enough for two weeks if you’re at home, and three days for evacuation. But before visions of mile-long receipts start dancing around in your mind, remember that you likely already have supplies in your pantry that are perfect for this purpose. More on that below.

As for how many of each item on this list to buy, it’s best to keep things simple: Consider realistic serving size, then multiply by the number of members of your household. The label on a small can of chicken noodle soup might say it includes 2.5 servings per can, but would those portion sizes make for a filling meal? Maybe, maybe not. Go with what you know, not what a label says is reasonable.

Remember, the goal is not to purchase two weeks worth of meals – it’s to make sure that between the food you have on hand and the food you purchase in the days before an extreme weather event, you’re able to remove "how will I feed my family" from your list of worries. If 3-4 days worth of food accomplishes that for you, that’s A-OK.

Hurricane prep: First, shop your pantry

Take stock of items you already have on hand. (Image: Boogich, iStock / Getty Images Plus) (Getty Images)

Canned goods, dried fruits, nuts, boxed pasta, canned or dried beans and lentils, powdered milk: these, and other such staples, are things you probably already have on hand. That’s a great place to start. Before you head out on your shopping expedition, check on your current stock of such items – and make sure to check the expiration dates.

Once you’ve done that, gather all those items together, do some serving-size math and decide how many of those items will need to be supplemented. If you’re all set on pasta, great! Consider it crossed off your list. If you’ve got one lonely can of tuna fish, you may want to grab a few more.

Then set everything aside until after your shopping trip, so you can store everything safely and securely together.

Hurricane food shopping list: What to buy

Ingredients and pantry staples

Powdered milk – a convenient source of protein, vitamin D and calcium

Dry pasta

White rice

Dried beans and lentils

Bouillon

Salt and pepper – set of disposable grinders for this purpose only

Hot sauce (plastic bottle)

Oil (olive, vegetable, etc.; plastic bottle)

Peanut butter

Jelly

Dry goods

Boxed potatoes

Ramen noodles

Oats or instant oatmeal

Breakfast cereal

Pudding mix

Canned goods

Pasta sauce (avoid glass jars if possible)

Soups, stews and chili

Fruits

Pasta dishes

Veggies and beans

Meats

Fish (tuna, anchovies, sardines, etc.)

Snacks and comfort foods

Nuts

Crackers

Jerky

Granola bars and energy bars

Dried fruits and vegetables

Applesauce

Shelf-stable pudding

Graham crackers, animal crackers, cookies

Hard candy, licorice, gummy bears

Jiffy-Pop

Crackers are an excellent peanut butter delivery mechanism (Image: Robin Gentry, iStock / Getty Images Plus) (Getty Images)

Beverages

Water (a gallon, per person, per day – consider both bottled water and a few multi-gallon tabletop containers, preferably with a spout)

Instant coffee

Canned juice (100% fruit juice)

Tea bags

Cocoa mix

Perishables

Apples

Bananas

Bread (put in the freezer and leave it there until you’re ready to eat; consider dividing into two freezer bags)

Potatoes and onions (if you plan on cooking)

Pet supplies

Canned or dry food

Treats

Medication delivery (peanut butter, pill pockets, etc.)

Baby supplies

Formula

Baby food

Diapers

Wipes

Skin care (rash ointment, baby oil, lotion, etc.)

Dietary restrictions, health conditions, etc.

Keep in mind any specific needs of those in your household – seniors, diabetics, those with heart health concerns, allergies, lactose intolerance, dietary restrictions, religious dietary practices, vegans, vegetarians, etc.

Low-sodium canned goods

Shelf-stable almond or oat milk

Vegetarian, vegan and/or dairy-free soups and stews

Caffeinated water (for migraines)

Nutrition drinks (Ensure)

Kosher or halal products

Protein powder

Hurricane food shopping list: What to skip

Frozen food

This should go without saying, but you’re going to want to avoid opening your freezer unless absolutely necessary. When it comes to something like bread – convenient, hearty, shareable, no cooking required – it’s worth devoting some freezer space and opening up that freezer door in a hurry to yank it out. But in almost every other circumstance, you’ll want to opt for a canned version instead. (Ice cream, alas, is a no-go.)

Bread, maybe

Yes, bread is on the list of things to buy, too. But unless you have the space to freeze a loaf of bread or are sure you’ll be eating it in the next 1-2 days, you’ll want to save the space and budget for a food less likely to spoil before you can eat it. Crackers are a perfectly good peanut butter delivery mechanism!

Most produce

Apples and bananas are big heroes in situations like these, as are potatoes and onions if you’ve got a knack for cooking outdoors and the tools to do it safely. But all those healthy berries, leafy greens, heads of broccoli, cherry tomatoes, stalks of celery – you’ll want to leave those where they are. In many cases, produce you buy at the store needs to be refrigerated. There are also some foods that, while just fine without a fridge, are delicate enough that they’re not practical in an extreme situation. (Looking at you, peaches and tomatoes.)

Chocolate (the melty kind)

There’s nothing that says you can’t have any chocolate. But when it comes to comfort food, it’s better to opt for cookies and candies that won’t make a mess, especially if there’s a chance water will be at a premium. Think gummy bears, lollipops and animal crackers, not M&Ms and Reece’s.

Cheese, pickles and other delicious things that belong in the fridge

When you open your fridge in this type of emergency, it should be to pull out things you already have that will eventually go bad, and each time shortens the window you have in which those foods will remain edible. Best not to add to the mix.

Hurricane grocery list: How to store

Consider investing in a few sturdy plastic tubs with clip-on lids to keep your stores cool and dry. (iStock / Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Store in a cool, dry place

Consider investing in a couple big plastic storage tubs with lids. On the off chance that you’ll wind up exposed to the elements in any way, it’s best to make sure the food is secured against animals, so look for lids that latch shut or keep a couple of bungee cords at hand.

Think intuitively about how things are grouped together – keep peanut butter with crackers, pasta with pasta sauce and so on. It’s also worth separating the foods that need preparation of some kind from those you can eat as-is, to keep things from getting too disorganized.

For foods in cardboard boxes (pasta, for example), transfer to freezer bags and seal securely

First in, first out

As you’re packing things up, put the closest expiration dates near the front. When you replenish your stores, add new items to the back.

Once you begin eating, start with the food in the fridge. Open it as little as possible.

If you’re likely to regain power soon, keep the freezer closed. Otherwise, start on frozen foods you can safely eat after eating the food in the fridge.

Hurricane prep: Other must-haves

Paper and plastic products

Garbage bags

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleansing wipes/moist towelettes

Paper plates and cups

Disposable utensils

Household supplies

Manual can opener

Matches (strike anywhere)

Batteries (multiple sizes)

Dish soap

Aluminum foil

Stick lighter

Scissors

Emergency supplies

Flashlights

Duct tape

Candles

Radio (hand-crank or battery-powered)

Multi-purpose tool

First aid kit and latex gloves

Hand sanitizer

Disposable rain ponchos

Alcohol wipes

Hearing aids and batteries

Safety pins

Local map

Rope

Plastic tarps

Small toolbox (including wrench and pliers)

Safety goggles or glasses

Emergency blankets

Liquid bleach

Work gloves

Whistle

N95 or KN95 masks

Hatchet or ax

Fire extinguisher

Storage

Freezer bags, multiple sizes

Food storage containers

Large plastic tubs with handles

Personal care

Bars of soap (unscented)

Travel-size toiletries

Spare toothbrushes and toothpaste

Pain reliever – ibuprofen, acetaminophen and aspirin

Medications and medical products (7-day supply – don’t forget testing supplies for blood sugar/pressure/etc.)

Sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher)

Bug repellent

Folding fans

Menstrual products

Contact lenses and solution

Sunglasses

Cooking and dining supplies

Remember: Always cook outside.

Ready-to-light charcoal (if you have a grill)

Camp stove, fondue pot or chafing dish

Sterno or propane

Remember to include furry friends in your hurricane preparedness plan. (Getty Images)

Pets

Poop bags

Cat litter

Potty pads

Leash, collar, harness

Cat carrier

Medications

Food and water bowls

Anxiety relief tools (Thunder Shirt, heartbeat toys, supplements, etc.)

