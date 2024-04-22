Bullet barrels through Titusville bedroom, inches away from hitting woman

A bullet barreled through a bedroom in Titusville on Friday night. Police are still searching for the shooter, and the family is still trying to process what happened.

Stacy Bower was relaxing for the evening when she thought she heard a rock thrown at the house. When she got up, she saw the bullet that went through her front window and went into her TV screen, just inches away from hitting her.

"Now, I really am scared, you know," said Stacy, reliving what she experienced on Friday night.

She’s scared because a bullet flew just over her head when she was in her bedroom.

"When I got up, I turned around, and I noticed the hole in there," said Stacy.

The bullet went through her bedroom window and shot through the blind before ricocheting off the TV.

"I’ve never had this problem here, and I’ve lived here since 2007," said Douglas Bower, who was also home during the shooting.

Titusville Police responded to the home on Hardy Street around 11:30 p.m. and took a police report. No one’s been arrested now, which makes Stacy even more scared.

"You can’t even sleep in your own bed now because what if something happens again? What if they come back?" she asked.

Neighbors hope they don’t come back and are shocked this even happened in the first place.

"That’s pretty crazy, you understand me, in this neighborhood," said Curtis Smith, who lives just a few doors down from where the shooting was.

Neighbors are nervous and are now looking into new home safety upgrades.

"Yeah, we’re going to have to get doorbell camera or something like that," said Smith.

"You can’t feel safe anymore, anywhere," Stacy concluded.

Police tell FOX 35 that they did get some images of a potential vehicle from the neighborhood but couldn’t find the plates. They say it was a light-colored four-door car.