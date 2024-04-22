Large oak tree falls into apartment building in Orange City, fire department says

Stream FOX 35 News

A large oak tree fell into an apartment building in Orange City on Monday morning.

Photos from the scene show massive damage to units on the second floor as it ripped through the roof.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A large oak tree slammed into an apartment building in Orange City on Monday morning. (Photo via Orange City Fire Department)

No one was hurt, but multiple residents and animals had to be evacuated from their homes, officials said.

The scene will remain active as crews work to stabilize and mitigate any remaining hazards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.