XFL in Orlando: Former NFL player Terrell Buckley named head coach of Orlando football team

The XFL is leaving Tampa and headed to Orlando when the football league attempts its restart in 2023.

League officials announced Sunday the eight cities that will host XFL teams: Orlando, Florida, Arlington, Texas, Houston, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Seattle, Washington, St. Louis, Missouri, and Washington, D.C. In Orlando, the team will be led by former NFL cornerback Terrell Buckley, and games will be hosted at Camping World Stadium.

The league's kickoff is set for Feb. 18, 2023.

"We’ve had a clear vision for the XFL – the values to instill, the diversity of our leaders, the innovation of the game and how we want to deeply engage with our communities so they can help bring this vision to life. Today, our league takes another step closer to 2023 kickoff as we officially announce where our teams will play," said Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of XFL. "What brings a league to life is the passion of the fandom behind it. In each of these cities we will co-create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up so that they represent the unique fabric of our communities. We welcome all football fans to join us as we get ready for kickoff in February."

A season schedule has not yet been released, nor has a name for the Orlando team (In Tampa, the team was known as the Vipers). However, team merchandise for "XFL Orlando" is already on sale on XFL's website.

The XFL – an alternative football league to the NFL – launched in early 2020, but eventually suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the FOX-owned USFL (United States Football League) launched with eight teams across the country.