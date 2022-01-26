Wrongful death lawsuit filed for man with autism who died at Florida group home

article

The family of a 27-year-old man with autism who died at a Central Florida group home have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorney Ben Crump held a news conference on Wednesday with Caleb Walker's parents.

In November 2020, Caleb, who was diagnosed with autism and had behavioral issues, was living at the Oconee Group Home when he was allegedly restrained during an episode for at least 20 minutes by staff before he ultimately died, a release from Crump's office states.

"Instead of giving him help at this group home, they killed Caleb Walker," Crump said.

"Caleb was my baby," his mother said through tears. "They promised they would take care of him. They promised they would keep him safe….he didn't deserve to be murdered like that."

Crump described the tactics that aides used to restrain Caleb as ‘WWE wrestling therapy."

"They knew he had special needs and all they had to do was their job."

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death and negligence.

