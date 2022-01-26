Orlando officers taken to hospital after possible exposure to fentanyl: officials

article

Officers with the Orlando Police Department were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after possible exposure to fentanyl.

Officials confirm to FOX 35 News that 3 of their officers were exposed to some kind of "substance that created a reaction."

According to Chief Orlando Rolon, the 3 officers were transported and 3 additional officers drove themselves as a precautionary measure.

"I am happy to report that all officers are doing well," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

