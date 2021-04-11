Wrestlemania fans told to seek shelter during severe weather in Tampa

Severe weather rolling through Florida on Saturday forced a delay to the start of Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa.

Fans were told to seek shelter as a severe thunderstorm rolled through.

RELATED: Strong storms cause damage across Central Florida on Saturday

"May we have your attention please... severe weather including lightning near Raymond James Stadium at this time," an announcement could be heard in a video filmed at the stadium on Saturday.

Thankfully, after the storms passed, fans were able to return and the show went on as planned.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Slight risk for strong to severe storms in Central Florida

The two-night wrestling event continues on Sunday night. Excitement has been building since Wrestlemania 36 was held behind closed doors last year due to COVID-19.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.