FOX 35 Storm Alert Weekend: Storms with hail, tornadoes possible for Central Florida

Saturday and Sunday are FOX 35 Storm Alert Days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking strong to severe storms that will move into parts of Central Florida later in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and into Sunday.

Ahead of our next cold front, we will feel warm and windy conditions. Afternoon highs across the interior will be near 90 degrees today and upper-80s along the coast. The 'UV Index' remains high, so stay hydrated and keep your sunscreen handy.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded North Central Florida to a 'Slight' risk for severe storms this afternoon. Portions of East Central Florida will have a 'Marginal' risk.

After sunset, showers and isolated storms will push across the Florida peninsula.

The strong storms arrive around the Gainesville area around 4 p.m. and will push south into Orlando tonight. Sunday will see much of the same and continue throughout the afternoon.

The major weather concerns will be very heavy rain and a few damaging wind gusts. There is a chance for small hail and a few isolated tornadoes.

