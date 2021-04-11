FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Slight risk for strong to severe storms in Central Florida

Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

It is going to be an active weather day across the Florida peninsula, as weather energy approaches the region.

There is a slight risk for strong to severe storms across all of East Central Florida beginning in the morning and continuing into the afternoon and early evening hours.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Advertisement

Our biggest weather concerns today will be strong damaging wind gusts (up to 60 to 70 mph), heavy rain (1-2", with up to 3-4" locally), and frequent dangerous lightning. The upper levels of the atmosphere are cold, meaning large hail is possible, and there is a chance for a few isolated tornadoes to develop.

RELATED: Strong storms cause damage across Central Florida on Saturday

As for the timing of these storms and strong winds, cities north of Kissimmee to Titusville can expect activity to begin between 7 a.m. and noon. Cities south can expect activity from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Showers are expected into the evening hours as well, but it will mostly consist of light to moderate rain with a few embedded storms.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will track the storms as they pass through.

LIVE UPDATES: Mobile users click here for live storm updates

By early Monday, a cold front will pass through the FOX 35 Storm Team viewing area and we will be clearing and dry.

You can depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team. Tune in live as we track the weather.