Woman visiting Disney World adopts kitten found in Animal Kingdom parking lot

Beatrice Sharma’s recent visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom took an unexpected turn when she brought home a unique souvenir — a kitten found in the parking lot.

Sharma, an animal lover with a lifelong passion for pets, was at the park with her mom when they heard a faint meow.

"As soon as we got there, she heard a cat meow, and I’m like, what? We’re at Disney," Sharma said.

The sound led them to a parking attendant holding a tiny kitten. The cast member explained that someone had heard the kitten crying under a parked car.

"I felt bad for the poor little kitten, so I asked if I could hold him. He was just really tired and looked like he was about to start panting," Sharma said.

Sharma and her mom decided to skip the park and instead took the kitten home, naming him Meeko after the raccoon character from "Pocahontas." They reached out to Catapalooza, a local cat rescue, for help.

"They gave us medications and stuff," Sharma said.

Now, Meeko is settling into his new home.

"He’s very fuzzy. When we first got him, he looked like he’d been electrocuted. He’s very, very playful; he loves to run around," Sharma said.

Sharma hopes Meeko’s story will inspire others to adopt and support cat rescues.

