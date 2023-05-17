Woman tried to kidnap girl because she was 'jealous', Daytona Beach police say

A woman was arrested after she tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl in Daytona Beach on Mother's Day, according to Chief Jakari Young.A woman was arrested after she tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl on Mother's Day in Daytona Beach, according to Chief Jakari Young.

Young said the child and her mother were walking from a church service when the incident happened.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Salimah McCann, approached the two and tried to grab the child, police said. McCann walked away after a short struggle.

The military veteran with a history of mental illness later spoke to police about what happened, Young said.

"She admitted she was depressed as a result of it being Mother's Day," Young said. "So seeing this mother and daughter walking together made her very jealous. "What she wanted to do was basically separate the two of them."

She was arrested on multiple charges including attempted kidnapping and felony battery.