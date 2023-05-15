Police: Woman tried to grab 6-year-old who was walking home with mom in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to grab a six-year-old on Sunday afternoon as she was walking with her mom.

Police said the girl and her mom were walking hand-in-hand along Halifax Avenue when another woman, who was walking toward them, intentionally grabbed the girl's arm and attempted to pull her away from her mom.

During the scuffle, someone fell, which caused the suspect to run into a nearby apartment building on North Halifax Avenue, according to the police report. No one saw which apartment the suspect entered.

Police tried to reach the apartment manager, but were unable to. Other details in the report were redacted.

The mom described the suspect as a female, possibly between the ages of 25 and 35 and between 5' 6" and 5' 8" tall, with black hair in a bun and skinny build. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and a long red skirt, according to the police report.

Neither the mom nor child were hurt, police said.

Our Lady of Lourdes, a Catholic Church and school nearby, reportedly sent a note to parents advising them not to let their children walk home alone as a result of the alleged kidnapping attempt, police said.

Police said it is actively working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Daytona Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 386-671-5200 or Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-248-1777.