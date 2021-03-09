Woman shot in Orlando, suspect at large

article

Orlando police say a woman was shot on Monday night and the person who did it is still on the run.

According to officers, they responded to AdventHealth after a woman was brought in with a gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: Charges dropped against Nicole Montalvo’s mother-in-law

"The shooting may have occurred in the 2900 block of Silver Star Rd and the suspect remains at large," police said in a news release.

Police think this is an isolated incident. No other information has been released.

This is an active investigation.