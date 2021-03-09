Charges dropped against Nicole Montalvo’s mother-in-law

Charges have been dropped against the estranged mother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo.

Wanda Rivera, 61, was accused of lying to deputies and tampering with evidence following an investigation into Montalvo's murder two years ago. Authorities said the body of the 33-year-old mother of one was dismembered and found on her in-law's property.

Prosecutors now say there is enough evidence to show Rivera was not involved in the crime.

However, her son, 33-year-old Christopher Otero-Rivera, and husband, 64-year-old Angel Rivera, still face charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a body in Montalvo’s killing.

