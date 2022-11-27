Woman killed after test drive ends in crash outside Florida dealership

article

A 76-year-old woman is dead after a test drive of a brand-new SUV ended in a crash outside a Florida dealership in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday as the driver of a 2023 Nissan Rogue attempted to pull back into the Nissan dealership. Authorities said the driver of the Nissan collided with an oncoming SUV on Cypress Gardens Boulevard. The vehicle flipped over following the deadly crash, according to a photo shared on the sheriff's office's Twitter page.

No other details have been released at this time.