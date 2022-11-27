21-year-old man shot, killed after argument at bar in Daytona Beach

A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Daytona Beach early Sunday, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said its officers were called out to the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, later identified as D'Shawn J. McLaury. He was taken to the Halifax hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, McLaury had been shot once by a suspect shortly after leaving the Hookah Pub bar following an argument.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Collin Howell at 386-671-5257 or email howellcollin@dbpd.us.