Florida student attacks, knocks teaching assistant unconscious after she took his Nintendo Switch: deputies

A Matanzas High School student is accused of violently attacking and knocking a school employee unconscious because she took his Nintendo Switch gaming console away from him during class, according to deputies.

The 17-year-old Palm Coast boy was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, the Flagler Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, school resource deputies were alerted about a teaching assistant that had been physically attacked on campus. When they arrived at the classroom, they found the woman on the ground with severe injuries.

Investigators reviewed the school's surveillance footage which showed the student – who is approximately 6 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds – rushing toward the school employee and pushing her several feet, knocking her unconscious on the floor. The boy is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman several times in the back and head, deputies said. Others were seen coming to the woman's aid.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not immediately released.

"The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive."

The student was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.