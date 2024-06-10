Woman, her 4-year-old daughter shot, killed on Florida Turnpike: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

Detectives are seeking the public's help after a woman and her 4-year-old daughter were shot and killed on the Florida Turnpike last week.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on June 7 shortly after 11 p.m. on the Turnpike northbound, just south of Hollywood Boulevard.

Deputies said the two victims were both found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked in a break-down lane. The woman, later identified as Beatrice Saintvil, was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

STORY: 2 men accused of shooting, robbing Orlando man leaving his house in Ivanhoe Village

Her daughter, who was not identified, citing Marsy's Law, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details regarding suspect information were not immediately released.

MORE NEWS: Son accused of driving 8 hours to Florida in attempt to murder his father: Sheriff

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the US. Crime Stoppers tip that lead to an arrest in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.