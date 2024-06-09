Son accused of driving 8 hours to Florida in attempt to murder his father: Sheriff

article

A South Carolina man is facing premeditated murder charges after he drove to Brevard County and shot up his father's house in an attempt to kill him, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

On February 15, just after 11 p.m., deputies said they received calls from two men who said they had been shot several times at a home on Puddleduck Lane in Grant Valkaria. The shooter reportedly fired from the back patio, was dressed in all black and was wearing a ski mask.

One of the men who called told deputies he believed the shooter was his son, 53-year-old Sean Bigwood, in light of a recent property dispute that took place between the two.

At the scene, deputies discovered that the shooter had shot over 30 times into the home leaving both men with multiple gunshot wounds.

A search warrant on Bigwood's phone shows that he left his job in South Carolina unexpectedly on the morning of Feb. 15, traveling eight hours to carry out the shooting before driving back to South Carolina, Sheriff Ivey said.

Agents also learned that BIgwood had bought various materials to temporarily change the appearance of his car while traveling to and from Florida on Feb. 15.

Bigwood was extradited to Brevard County, where he remains in custody with a no-bond status.