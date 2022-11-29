Woman found stabbed to death at Kissimmee home, deputies say

A woman was found stabbed to death in her Kissimmee home Tuesday, according to Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

During a news conference, Sheriff Marcos Lopez told reporters that deputies responded to a home on Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail and found the woman dead on the living room floor.

Authorities found another woman with possible defensive wounds on her hand. She reportedly told deputies a family member was the suspect.

Investigators found the suspect with blood on his hands a few blocks away from the crime scene and arrested him.

"It's domestic violence in nature. This is sad," Sheriff Lopez said during an afternoon news conference. "We don't understand what triggered this event."

Lopez said there was no history of domestic violence reported at the home.