Woman fatally shot after pointing gun at deputies identified, Florida sheriff's office reports

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Palm Cay on Christmas evening.

They said that deputies responded to that location after receiving a 911 call about a suicide threat.

Deputies reportedly arrived around 4:45 p.m. The Sheriff's Office said that a woman, later identified as Lori Canada, pointed a gun at deputies. They then fatally shot her.

No deputies were injured, they confirmed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reportedly investigating.

This story is developing, check back for updates.