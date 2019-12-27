Woman charged for shooting 10-month-old baby in face on Christmas Eve, deputies say

article

An Alabama woman is facing serious charges after deputies say she opened fire into a car and hit a baby in the face on Christmas Eve.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested Tamika Stallworth.

According to FOX 10, Stallworth shot into a vehicle on County Road 42, which is northeast of Monroeville. The sheriff said one of the bullets struck 10-month-old Jamaya Austin in the face.

The baby was taken to a hospital in Mobile where she died.

Stallworth is facing a murder charge. She is being held on a $750,000 bond.

