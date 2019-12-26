$10,000 reward now offered for information regarding Disney employee that went missing in 2017

article

Authorities continue to search for a Disney employee that went missing in December of 2017.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in the missing person's case of Brian Edward Klecha.

They said that Klecha, 35, was last seen on December 27, 2017 making a bank transaction at MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale. His vehicle was found on February 11, 2018 abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit. Investigators reportedly believe that the Jeep had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.

Klecha was reportedly an employee of the Disney Corporation and had ties in Orange, Polk, and Hillsborough counties.

The FDLE said that agents do not believe he left or went missing on his own. They believe he may have been the victim of domestic or drug abuse.

"After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. “We are asking anyone with information about Brian Klecha to please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).”

The $10,000 reward is being offered by the family of Klecha, the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, and the FDLE.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha, please contact the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and to be eligible for the full reward, you must contact the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

